NEW DELHI: A fire broke out tonight in a godown in the Tughlakabad village area of south Delhi, where plastic and other scrap materials were stored by ragpickers.

The fire department said it was informed about the incident at around 8.15 pm and about 10 fire-tenders were rushed to the area. By 10. 15 pm, the blaze was brought under control and "cooling" operations were underway, an officer of the department said, adding that no one was injured or harmed in any manner in the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, he said.