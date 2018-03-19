NEW DELHI: Per capita expenditure by the government on education and health has risen in Delhi in 2016-17 while Total Fertility Rate at 1.6 was among the lowest in India, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2017-18 tabled in Delhi Assembly on Monday.

Also, the per capita income of Delhi was almost three times of national average, both at current and constant prices, the survey said.

The Economic Survey was tabled in the House by Finance Minister Manish Sisodia.

Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of Delhi at 1.6 was one of the lowest in India and the all India level is 2.3, the survey said.

The per student per annum expenditure on education has increased to Rs 54,910 in 2016-17 compared to Rs 29,641 in 2012-13.

Similarly, the per capita expenditure on health has increased to Rs 2,233 in 2016-17 from Rs 1,548 in 2011-12.

