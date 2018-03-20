A shop in Defence Colony market, where the sealing drive was carried out. (EPS | Parveen Negi) | File image used for representational purpose only

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday invited BJP and Congress to meet the Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee to find a solution to the ongoing sealing drive in the city.

The meeting is scheduled at 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday at Delhi Secretariat.

A Delhi government spokesperson told IANS that the committee has agreed to meet parties on Wednesday and Kejriwal has informed the BJP and Congress.

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, of the BJP, told media that he will take part in it.

Last week after a meeting, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress had said that an all party meeting would meet the Monitoring Committee to find a solution to the sealing drive.

The sealing drive -- being carried out by the three BJP-led city municipal corporations under the guidance of the Monitoring Committee -- is against business establishments using residential properties for commercial purposes and those which have not paid conversion charges.