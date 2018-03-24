NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in a godown in Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar area on Saturday afternoon.

About 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and trying to douse the fire.

It is not clear if there were people inside the godown and when and how the fire broke out, according to sources.

Earlier this week, a godown, where plastic and other scrap materials used to be stored by ragpickers, in the Tughlakabad village area of south Delhi also caught fire.

More details awaited.