NEW DELHI: A Class 12 student allegedly committed suicide in Rohini on being stalked and harassed by a neighbour, police said today.

The incident was reported to the police yesterday from the Bakhtawarpur area.

The girl hanged herself, they said.

In a suicide note, the girl claimed that she was taking the extreme step owing to harassment by a neighbour, police said.

Her family has alleged that she was being stalked by a neighbour who wanted to marry her, but she had been resisting his advances.

In the note, the girl said that she had not committed any mistake, but there were some men who were not allowing her to live peacefully, police said.

She said that she loved her mother and father but had no will to live, they said.

The girl also mentioned in the note that there were some people who had been bothering her, police said.

Police said they have registered a case and efforts are being made to arrest a 20-year-old man, who was allegedly stalked her.