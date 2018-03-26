NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) today lodged a complaint against the police department accusing its personnel of "assaulting" students during a protest march last week.

The union also demanded an FIR against all police personnel who were involved in the alleged attacks.

According to the complaint filed at Sarojini Nagar police station, "The mayhem which Delhi Police unleashed on students and teachers was unprecedented. It is shameful that Delhi Police which claims to be gender sensitive had allowed its male police force to indiscriminately assault and molest women protesters."

On March 23, during a 'Padyatra' conducted by JNU students and teachers, the police resorted to lathicharge and used water canons to disperse the crowd near Sanjay Jheel in Lakshmi Bai Nagar.