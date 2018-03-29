Parents of students have expressed their anger over the lack of safety and security at CBSE exams.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi School Association on Thursday questioned the silence of Central Board of School Education (CBSE) chairman Anita Karwal over the issue of class X and XII board exam paper leak.

“CBSE chairman should at least give a statement, why hasn't she spoken to students and parents? This is condemnable,” Ramesh Chand Jain, President of Delhi School Association told ANI.

Jain also called on the government to put culprits behind the bars and asserted that the first step should be to set the system right.

The papers of the Economics exam of class XII held on March 26 and Maths exam of class X held on March 28, were leaked on social media hours before the examination.

In its wake, the CBSE announced a re-examination, thus causing outrage among the students who staged a protest earlier in the day at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demanding there should either be re-examinations of all subjects or else of neither.

The CBSE Board also wrote to Delhi Police conveying that it received a complaint on March 23 about the paper leak, and that a coaching institute owner and two schools were named as the perpetrators.

A police investigation into the case has been initiated.