Delhi: Two die after inhaling toxic gas inside sewage plant

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two men, who had inhaled toxic gas after they were trapped inside a sewage treatment plant of a prominent five star hotel in Lutyens' Delhi, died today at a city hospital, police said.

The incident was reported on April 29.

The sewage treatment plant of the hotel is located in the adjoining building and that was where the incident took place.

Five men were trapped inside the plant and inhaled poisonous gas.

They were not wearing safety gear, police had said.

Two of the victims -- Vikram (26), a contractual security guard of the hotel, and Ravindra (40), who worked as a contractual maintenance staff at the sewer plant run by Eco Pollutech Engineers company, succumbed today, Madhur Verma, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), said.

The other victims -- Nityanand, (51), a member of the plumbing staff at the hotel, Kamdev Patra (58), a contractual maintenance staff of Eco Pollutech Engineers, and Gaurav Sukheja (34), deputy chief engineer of the hotel are undergoing treatment and are stable, police said.

A case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide punishable with a maximum term of seven years and fine) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against officials of Eco Pollutech Engineers and the hotel in connection with the incident.

Police will also be adding Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder, punishable with a maximum term of 10 years and fine) of the Indian Penal Code to the FIR, following the death of the two victims.