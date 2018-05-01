Home Cities Delhi

Trinamool MP Shatabdi Roy's Delhi residence burgled

Burglars struck at Trinamool Congress MP Shatabdi Roy's official residence in Lutyens' Delhi when she was not there and decamped with cash and jewellery, police said today.

Actors and Trinamool Congress leaders Tapas Paul and Shatabdi Roy during an election campaign for the party candidate Goutam Dev in Siliguri. | PTI File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Burglars struck at Trinamool Congress MP Shatabdi Roy's official residence in Lutyens' Delhi when she was not there and decamped with cash and jewellery, police said today.

The incident happened yesterday when Roy and her caretaker were not present in the residence.

The caretaker returned this morning and found the house ransacked and informed police.

The burglars appear to have entered the residence through a window, police said, adding that they broke open the safe and the cupboard and decamped with cash and jewellery.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and the caretaker is being questioned.

