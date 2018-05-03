Home Cities Delhi

75 cocaine capsules found from Bolivian's abdomen in Delhi

The accused, identified as Salomon Edgar Vaca Arambel, 49, was intercepted by the customs officials at the Delhi International Airport after his arrival from Addis Ababa on April 27.

Representational image of a narcotics agent using a machete to slice open a brick of cocaine (File|AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Seventy-five capsules containing cocaine were found inside the abdomen of the Bolivian national who had died here sometime after he was detained by the customs officials on suspicion of drug smuggling, police said today.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said the Bolivian national was detained after receiving information that he was allegedly carrying drugs.

His body was preserved in the mortuary at Safdarjung Hospital for autopsy, Bhatia said adding 75 capsules containing cocaine weighing 519 grams were recovered by the autopsy surgeon from his abdomen.

The viscera of Arambel has been preserved and an autopsy report is awaited.

Earlier, the customs officials had received inputs that Arambel would be arriving in an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, allegedly carrying drugs.

On the basis of the information, he was intercepted.

However, they did not find anything suspicious and took him to a Delhi court after serving him a notice under the Customs Act.

Later, the officials moved an application to conduct his medical examination at RML Hospital.

While he was returning to the airport from the hospital, he complained of uneasiness and was rushed to Medanta hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said.

