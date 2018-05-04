Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Metro train services affected on Violet Line

Delhi Metro train services on the Violet Line were affected between the Kashmiri Gate and Central Secretariat stations for around 90 minutes.

Published: 04th May 2018 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro train services on the Violet Line were today affected between the Kashmiri Gate and Central Secretariat stations for around 90 minutes due to a glitch in the Over Head Electrification (OHE).

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), there was intermittent OHE tripping on the up line section between Central Secretariat and Mandi House (going towards Kashmere Gate).

A DMRC official said that train services were affected from 8:34 am to 10:02 am "As a result, services were run on single line from Kashmere Gate to Central Secretariat during this period so that the OHE staff could identify and rectify the OHE tripping cause by going into the affected section," the DMRC said in a statement.

The problem was rectified at 10:02 am and normalcy restored in the affected section, it stated.

"Services on the rest of Line-6 from Central Secretariat to Escorts Mujesar section were running normally during this period," the statement added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Metro train Delhi Metro Violet Line Kashmiri Gate

Comments

More from this section

Uphaar tragedy: Court nod to issuing of passport to convict Sushil Ansal

Court discharges AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in 2010 child labour rescue case

75 cocaine capsules found from Bolivian's abdomen in Delhi

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity