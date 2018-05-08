Delhi High Court adjourns hearing in JNU missing student case

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) missing student Najeeb Ahmed's case till May 11.

A bench of Justice S. Muralidhar and Justice I.S. Mehta allowed the plea of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) counsel who sought adjournment on the ground that he has to attend court proceedings in a minor's rape case in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

The court has been hearing a habeas corpus plea filed by Fatima Nafees, Ahmed's mother, that her son be produced by the police and the Delhi government before the court.

Ahmed, 27, an MSc First Year student, went missing on October 15, 2016 after a fight allegedly with members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. But the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated student body has denied any involvement.