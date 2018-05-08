Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court adjourns hearing in JNU missing student case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing in the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU missing student Najeeb Ahmed's case till May 11.

Published: 08th May 2018 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

AMU and JNU students holding a protest over missing student Najeeb outside Delhi Police headquarters in New Delhi. | PTI File Photo

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) missing student Najeeb Ahmed's case till May 11.

A bench of Justice S. Muralidhar and Justice I.S. Mehta allowed the plea of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) counsel who sought adjournment on the ground that he has to attend court proceedings in a minor's rape case in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

The court has been hearing a habeas corpus plea filed by Fatima Nafees, Ahmed's mother, that her son be produced by the police and the Delhi government before the court.

Ahmed, 27, an MSc First Year student, went missing on October 15, 2016 after a fight allegedly with members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. But the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated student body has denied any involvement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court Najeeb Ahmed JNU missing student case

Comments

More from this section

Two men burnt alive as ambulance catches fire in Delhi

Dust storm with wind speed of 70 kilometres per hour hits Delhi

Weather warning: Delhi government orders closure of evening schools today, teams on standby

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion