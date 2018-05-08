Home Cities Delhi

Two men burnt alive as ambulance catches fire in Delhi

Two men were charred to death and another injured when the ambulance they were sleeping in caught fire in south Delhi's Sheikh Sarai area.

Published: 08th May 2018 11:06 AM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two men were charred to death and another injured when the ambulance they were sleeping in caught fire in south Delhi's Sheikh Sarai area in the early hours today, said an officer from the Delhi Fire Service.

A call was received at 12. 50 am about the blaze and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The deceased were identified as Guddu and Rahul, he said.

The injured man was identified as 32-year-old Subodh.

He sustained 40 per cent burn injuries and is admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

