Light rain with gusty winds hit Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhiites witnessed a sudden change of weather after light rainfall lashed several parts of the national capital today evening with gusty winds sweeping the city at 35/36 km per hour, the MeT Department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, whereas the maximum is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

"Light rains have been witnessed in several parts of the city," the Met Department said.

According to the Safdarjung observatory, there were traces of rain in the last 24 hours. The humidity level recorded at 8.30 am in the city was 55 per cent.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 22 degrees Celsius.