Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University teachers appeal to voters in Karnataka to defeat BJP

A section of DU teachers appealed to Dalit and minority voters in Karnataka to defeat the BJP in the assembly election.

Published: 10th May 2018 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A section of Delhi University teachers today appealed to Dalit and minority voters in Karnataka to defeat the BJP in the May 12 assembly election, alleging the government led by the party at the Centre took steps to end reservations in appointments of faculties, privatise education and make the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act toothless.

In a press conference, Delhi University Forum for Social Justice Convener Suraj Mandal said, "There is an atmosphere of hatred in the country and the Modi government has stopped all the means of employment, pushing the youth towards the path of religious frenzy and caste prejudice. In the garb of a court order, the Modi government on the one hand has turned the SC/ST Act toothless and disabled its spirit and on the other reservation in appointments of the faculty positions has been done away with in all the universities of the country." 

Delhi University teachers have been fighting against a circular of the University Grants Commission (UGC), dated March 5, 2018, on the reservation in faculty positions.

According to a statement issued by the Delhi University Teachers Association(DUTA), the move would end reservation in appointments in university/colleges as the number of vacancies department/subject wise are limited.

Mandal, who is a grandson of former Chairman of Backward Classes Commission Late B P Mandal and an associate professor with Swami Shraddhanand College, said, "We appeal to Dalit, backward, tribal, minority...and many other and their organisations for defeating the anti-social justice BJP in the election in Karnataka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Karnataka Delhi University Delhi University Teachers Association Swami Shraddhanand College

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Delhi PWD scam: Kejriwal kin Vinay Bansal had 50 per cent stake in company involved in alleged wrongdoing, claims ACB

Delhi PWD scam: CM Arvind Kejriwal's kin sent to one-day judicial custody

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia slams LG, Centre for arrest of Kejriwal's kin by ACB

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies