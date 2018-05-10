Lawyers' strike affects judicial work in Delhi district courts

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Judicial work was affected in the six district courts at Patiala House, Tis Hazari, Saket, Rohini, Karkardooma and Dwarka here due to a strike by lawyers.

They were protesting against alleged false implication of its office bearers in an assault case lodged by a woman lawyer. The lawyers, however, appeared for arguing in matters like bail and police and judicial custody.

"Lawyers did not appear in courts today. Only proxy counsel appeared for urgent matters but they did not wear proper attire to mark the protest," Jaiveer Chauhan, spokesperson of the Coordination Committee of All-District Court Bar Associations of Delhi said.

He said that members of the committee had a meeting with Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Gita Mittal today and after the deliberation it was decided by the committee to suspend the agitation and the lawyers will resume their works from tomorrow.

A woman lawyer had claimed that she was manhandled and humiliated by members of bar on May 4. She brought the incident to the notice of Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Kumar, who directed registration of an FIR in the incident.