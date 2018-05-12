Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLAs to walk to LG House over CCTV issue

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and all AAP MLAs will walk from his residence to LG House on Monday seeking nod for CCTV cameras to be installed in the city.

Published: 12th May 2018 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and all AAP MLAs will walk from his residence to LG House on Monday seeking nod for CCTV cameras to be installed in the city, his deputy Manish Sisodia said today.

As the issue snowballed into yet another confrontation between the AAP government and the Lieutenant Governor, Kejriwal had yesterday also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the execution of the CCTV project saying it was related to women safety and should be above politics.

"For three years when we were working on this project, the LG was silent. Suddenly now when the tender has been allotted he sees a loophole in the system. The chief minister along with all Delhi Ministers and AAP MLAs will walk to LG house to discuss the issue," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters.

Sisodia has also written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal informing him about the visit.

"The stalling of CCTV project has created uproar in public. We will come at 3 PM on Monday to discuss the issue with you. If the time is not suitable to you, you can tell us an alternative time on that day," he said in the letter.

On Tuesday, Baijal formed a committee to come up with a standard operating procedure for the installation, operation and monitoring of closed-circuit televisions.

Kejriwal had alleged yesterday that the only aim of setting up the committee was to interrupt government work and not let the CCTVs be installed.

Setting up CCTVs was a key poll promise of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

PWD case: Arvind Kejriwal's kin Vinay Bansal not produced, Delhi court issues second production warrant 

J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti talks to Arvind Kejriwal over assault on Kashmiris in Delhi

Delhi Police Commissioner briefs Home Secretary on thrashing of Kashmiris

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
First time voters at Padamanabhanagar Governent school in Bengaluru. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka goes to poll; 5 crore voters to decide state's fate
They are the darlings of football fans all around the world but never before have contested in the biggest stage of international football ever before. Here are five present-day superstars for whom Russia is going to be the first World Cup of their career
Five superstars who are going to make their FIFA World Cup debut in Russia