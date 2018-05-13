Home Cities Delhi

Last chance for unrecognised private schools in Delhi to prevent closure

The schools have been asked to furnish information including address, infrastructure, land area and number of students studying among other parameters, to consider granting them recognition.

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to provide a last chance for registration to unrecognised private schools in the national capital which were earlier directed to discontinue all educational activities from this academic session.

"In order to provide an opportunity to the unrecognised schools of getting themselves registered, the department has created a proforma seeking relevant information," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a communication to the unrecognised schools.

The government also plans to use the information to "draw up a database for future policy decisions and monitoring by DoE".

"Besides, the information sought is also necessary to identify the addresses of such unrecognised schools as well as to fetch the information of students studying in these schools with a view to ensure their studies further in case the concerned schools face the action of closure," the DoE letter said.

The government had in February directed all societies, trusts, agencies, organisations or individuals running unrecognised schools to discontinue the educational activities from the academic session 2018-19 failing or face action.

Delhi residents were also advised to get their wards admitted only in those schools which are run as well as recognised by either DoE or any other local authorities such as municipal councils as it may jeopardise the academic future of the children.

The unrecognised schools have been asked to furnish the information by May 31.

