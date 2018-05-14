Home Cities Delhi

Delhi PWD scam: CM Arvind Kejriwal's nephew Vinay Bansal sent to two-day police custody

Vinay, who is the son of Kejriwal's late brother-in-law Surender Bansal, was arrested on May 10 by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB).

A file image of ACB taking Vinay Bansal to produce in a court in New Delhi on Thursday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court today sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's kin, arrested in connection with Public Works Department scam, to two-day police custody.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Khanagwal allowed the police to interrogate Kejriwal's nephew Vinay Bansal in its custody.

Vinay, who is the son of Kejriwal's late brother-in-law Surender Bansal, was arrested on May 10 by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB).

The court had then rejected the application of the ACB for a three-day police remand of Bansal, saying he was not medically fit.

Three FIRs, including one against a company run by Surender Bansal, were registered by the ACB in this case on May 9 last year.

Three companies, including Renu Constructions (owned by the Bansals, Kamal Singh and Pawan Kumar), were named in the FIRs.

In a complaint, Rahul Sharma, the founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), had alleged that Kejriwal and PWD minister Satyendra Jain misused their office for grant of contracts to Bansal.

However, they were not named in the FIR.

RACO, an organisation which claims to monitor construction projects in the national capital, had alleged that a firm linked to Bansal was involved in financial irregularities in building a drainage system in north-west Delhi.

It had also alleged that the bills sent to the PWD for unfinished works were "false and fabricated".

