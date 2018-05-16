Home Cities Delhi

Swami Agnivesh lauds Delhi government's law on minimum wages for labourers in unorganised sector

16th May 2018

In this file photo, Swami Agnivesh delivering a talk on ‘Diversity, secularism and tolerance’ organised by the Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham and Manaveeyam Theruvidam Culture Collective in T’Puram.| Kaviyoor santhosh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Social Activist Swami Agnivesh today called for making Delhi a model state by strictly implementing a law on minimum wages for labourers in the unorganised sector.

Agnivesh lauded the AAP government for coming out with the law at a meeting held at Bandhua Mukti Morcha's office where the issue of non-payment of minimum wages was discussed.

The Morcha, chaired by Agnivesh, works for the registration of unorganised sector labour in Delhi and ensuring payment of minimum wages to them.

"I thank the AAP government for its law on minimum wages.

But, now there is need for strict implementation of it to make Delhi a model state," Agnivesh said.

"A majority of workers are not aware of their right to be paid minimum wages.

We will approach stakeholders for a campaign to raise awareness on this," he said.

The Minimum Wages (Delhi) Amendment Act, 2017, passed by the state Assembly was approved by President Ram Nath Kovind last week.

It provides for a fine ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 and jail term between one to three years, for non-payment of minimum wages.

