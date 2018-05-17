Why is Delhi Police forced to file frivolous cases against AAP leaders: Arvind Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today attacked Lt Governor Anil Baijal, wondering why police were "forced" to file "frivolous cases" against leaders of the governing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The remarks come after the L-G office wrote to Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik seeking a status report in cases involving AAP MLAs.

Kejriwal sought to know whether the L-G also asked for "similar report" in cases of crime against women.

"Did the L-G ask for similar report in rape cases and cases of crime against women? No.

"L-G and Centre's BJP government owe an answer to people of Delhi as to why police was forced to file these frivolous cases against AAP leaders and why was police's time wasted," Kejriwal tweeted.

However, the L-G office did not respond to allegations.

Reacting to the letter to police commissioner, AAP's Delhi unit chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged his party MLAs are "ill treated" and their arrest is made public in order to "spoil" their image.

"The BJP's central government was very much interested in the formation of fast track court, which, according to them, could help them in proceeding in the cases against MLAs much faster so that the chief minister, other ministers and MLAs of AAP could be sent behind the bars as soon as possible.

"But in courts of law, truth and justice have prevailed and false cases against elected representatives of Delhi are falling flat one by one," Bharadwaj told reporters here.

The AAP MLA said his party was expecting that the L-G would write to the police commissioner and enquire about how the "innocents are being framed" and put behind bars for no reason.

He also demanded that a detailed investigation be done on the Delhi Police, which has become the "personal cell of BJP" where they can "frame" political opponents, make up their own stories and file cases and put anyone in prison.