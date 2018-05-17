Home Cities Delhi

Why is Delhi Police forced to file frivolous cases against AAP leaders: Arvind Kejriwal

The remarks come after the L-G office wrote to Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik seeking a status report in cases involving AAP MLAs.

Published: 17th May 2018 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today attacked Lt Governor Anil Baijal, wondering why police were "forced" to file "frivolous cases" against leaders of the governing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The remarks come after the L-G office wrote to Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik seeking a status report in cases involving AAP MLAs.

Kejriwal sought to know whether the L-G also asked for "similar report" in cases of crime against women.

"Did the L-G ask for similar report in rape cases and cases of crime against women? No.

"L-G and Centre's BJP government owe an answer to people of Delhi as to why police was forced to file these frivolous cases against AAP leaders and why was police's time wasted," Kejriwal tweeted.

However, the L-G office did not respond to allegations.

Reacting to the letter to police commissioner, AAP's Delhi unit chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged his party MLAs are "ill treated" and their arrest is made public in order to "spoil" their image.

"The BJP's central government was very much interested in the formation of fast track court, which, according to them, could help them in proceeding in the cases against MLAs much faster so that the chief minister, other ministers and MLAs of AAP could be sent behind the bars as soon as possible.

"But in courts of law, truth and justice have prevailed and false cases against elected representatives of Delhi are falling flat one by one," Bharadwaj told reporters here.

The AAP MLA said his party was expecting that the L-G would write to the police commissioner and enquire about how the "innocents are being framed" and put behind bars for no reason.

He also demanded that a detailed investigation be done on the Delhi Police, which has become the "personal cell of BJP" where they can "frame" political opponents, make up their own stories and file cases and put anyone in prison.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
New_Delhi_Raisina_Hill_2

Gusty winds sweep Delhi; light rain and thunderstorm likely

Arvind Kejriwal writes to Baijal, Khattar over water crises

Election Commission hearing: AAP MLAs want to cross-examine Delhi government officials

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018