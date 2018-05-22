Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police denies allegation of parading man naked in Inderpuri

The man was taking a shower at his home in Inderpuri's JJ Colony when at least 10 police officials came to arrest him.

Published: 22nd May 2018 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday denied allegation of parading a man naked in west Delhi's Inderpuri, saying that the towel-clad man, accused in over two dozen criminal cases, was trying to resist arrest when his towel slipped off.

"A non-bailable warrant had been issued against him, we had been searching for him but we couldn't find him. When he saw us, he tried to escape and while escaping, his towel fell," Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer, Deependra Pathak told ANI.

"To get himself out of that situation, he challenged the Police, who had him surrounded. As a last resort, he said he will strip down, and he did, wrapping just a towel around himself. Despite all these antics, the Police proceeded towards doing the right thing, which was making the arrest, following which, his towel fell," he added.

In a video footage, the accused is seen wearing just a towel and hanging by the terrace railings, from where he attempted to come down using AC beneath him as a support.

In a different footage, the accused can be seen apprehended by the police and being taken through a crowded market without any clothes on.

According to reports, the man was taking a shower at his home in Inderpuri's JJ Colony when at least 10 police officials came to arrest him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi police Delhi Inderpuri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Election Commission hearing: AAP MLAs persist with demand to cross-examine Delhi government officials

AAP government alleges misinformation campaign being run to 'derail' CCTV camera project 

How will private schools implement pay panel without hiking fees: Delhi HC asks

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures