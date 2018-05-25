Home Cities Delhi

Office of Profit case: Petitioner opposes AAP MLAs plea to cross-examine him

During the past four hearings, the Delhi AAP lawmakers have been pressing for cross-examination of petitioner Prashant Patel.

Published: 25th May 2018 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The petitioner who had sought disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs before the Election Commission for allegedly holding office of profit, today opposed their plea to cross-examine him, saying the move is aimed at prolonging the hearing.

During the past four hearings, the Delhi AAP lawmakers have been pressing for cross-examination of petitioner Prashant Patel, and officials of the state assembly and state government to prove that by being appointed parliamentary secretaries, they were not holding any office of profit.

Appearing for Patel, senior advocate Meet Malhotra told the Commission that the plea to cross-examine him has been filed to prolong the case till the time their term as MLA is over.

He asked the Commission to dismiss the MLAs' plea for cross-examination and expedite and conclude the hearing at the earliest.

The AAP lawmakers have said it was important that the officials were cross-examined to ascertain if they had derived any profit as parliamentary secretaries.

The hearing will continue tomorrow following which the EC would deliver the order whether the plea to cross-examine Patel and others holds merit.

The EC had, on May 16, resumed the hearing in the case after the Delhi High Court set aside the disqualification of the AAP MLAs for allegedly holding offices of profit.

In an application filed before the EC, the MLAs had said they would like to cross-examine the secretary of the Delhi legislative assembly and officials of the law and accounts departments of the Delhi government to verify whether they had derived any "profit" from their work, used official cars and office space while carrying out their duties.

The officials had filed documents before the EC on the office-of-profit issue.

The MLAs also demanded that the complainant, Prashant Patel, be cross-examined.

The EC had, on January 19, recommended the disqualification of the 20 AAP MLAs.

President Ram Nath Kovind had accepted the poll panel's opinion the next day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Office of Profit Election Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka