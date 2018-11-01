Home Cities Delhi

Learn Sanskrit for life, not for exams: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said he wants students to learn and understand Sanskrit and not "mug it up for exams" as so many beautiful things were said in the language.

Published: 01st November 2018 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Manish Sisodia (File | PTI)

By IANS

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said he wants students to learn and understand Sanskrit and not "mug it up for exams" as so many beautiful things were said in the language.

"The beauty of the language is that those who understand it will never be a restriction on someone's path and it is one of the reasons why I want people to understand the language," Sisodia said while addressing students after a school-level competition on the language here.

While urging students to try to implement its teachings in their lives, he said the aim of the government, through these programmes, "is not to make Sanskrit popular, but to make life beautiful with it".

"We don't want a particular section but 100 per cent children to get a good education and this will help in building the nation and I want that in building the nation, there should be a role of Sanskrit as well."

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Sanskrit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp