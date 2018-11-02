Bawana killing: Delhi cops nab deceased's husband, his model girlfriend

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Three days after a 38-year-old teacher in Bawana area of the national capital was shot at in broad daylight, the Delhi Police have arrested three accused, including the husband of the deceased.

Following an investigation in the case, Delhi Police on Thursday arrested 38-year-old Manjeet, husband of the deceased and a resident of Bawana village who is accused of hatching the murder plot of his wife.

As per initial investigation by the police, the deceased's husband was in an extramarital relationship with a model. The woman named Sunita, who was a teacher by profession, was allegedly killed for opposing her husband's illegitimate relationship.

Police have also arrested the 26-year-old model and a man, Rajeev, a co-conspirator in the case, who is reported to be the model's father.

A search operation is underway to nab the persons who were hired to kill the teacher.

On October 29, Sunita was killed after being shot by unknown assailants while she was on her way to school in the morning. She received three bullet injuries- two in the chest and one in the stomach- and died on the way to the hospital.