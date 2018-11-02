Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Former BSP MP's son who brandished gun at Hyatt Regency gets bail

Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh granted relief to Pandey on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of the like amount.

Published: 02nd November 2018

BSP MP's Son

Ashish Pandey pulled out the weapon during an argument with a man in the porch of the Hyatt Regency. (Photo | Youtube screegrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to former BSP MP's son Ashish Pandey who was arrested for brandishing the gun at a five-star hotel's guests here.

The Delhi police had on Thursday filed a charge sheet against him. Pandey had allegedly brandished a pistol at guests of a five-star hotel threatening them in the foyer, a video of which went viral on the social media.

The video of the incident, which occurred early on October 14, resulted in public outrage.

It prompted the police to step in and launch a hunt for the accused who had gone missing after the incident.

