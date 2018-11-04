Home Cities Delhi

Thick fog engulfs Delhi on Sunday, air quality remains toxic

Officials say the haze will continue to persist during the early mornings and late evenings for the next few days.

Published: 04th November 2018 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi_ air_ pollution

Traffic policemen wear masks to protect themselves as air quality deteriorates in New Delhi. (Photo|PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the onset of winter has brought in thick smog, Delhi has woken up to a blanket of hazy dust with the air remaining toxic.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 342, which falls in the "very poor" category, according to data of System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

At Dhirpur, the AQI was 337 at 9:30 am, while in Mathura Road area, it dipped to 'very poor' category at 350. Furthermore, AQI near Pitampura, Airport Terminal 3 and Delhi University stood at 343, 319 and 350, respectively.

Officials say the haze will continue to persist during the early mornings and late evenings for the next few days.

The Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority had issued a notification predicting that air quality between November 1 and 10 will rise to 'severe' category. Experts believe this change has occurred because of the western disturbance that hit the Himalayan region in October, resulting in a dip in temperature and rise in the percentage of moisture in the air.

The residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have been advised to avoid all outdoor activities, keep medicines handy in case of respiratory diseases and curb the use of private cars and two-wheelers.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in Delhi throughout the day will be around 17 degree Celsius and 29-degree Celsius, respectively, with haze in the atmosphere.

Taking cognisance of the deteriorating air quality across the globe, the World Health Organisation on October 29 had released a report titled Air Pollution and Child Health which stated more than 60,000 children died from respiratory infections caused by air pollution.

It also added that around 93 per cent of the world's children under the age of 15 (1.8 billion approx) are exposed to high levels of PM 2.5. Worst are those living in developing countries where 98 per cent of children are exposed to very unhealthy air.

In its report, the organisation suggested that renewable energy, clean cooking and lighting technologies and better waste management can reduce air pollution load.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi air quality Air pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp