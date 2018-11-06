Home Cities Delhi

Congress made Delhi green, AAP-BJP turned it most-polluted

Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that even in BJP-ruled UP, several important cities were rated as the most polluted globally.

Published: 06th November 2018 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday attacked the AAP and the BJP over air pollution in the capital, saying that while it had made Delhi a global green city five years ago, the power tussle between the city and the Central government had turned it into the world's most polluted metro.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said Delhi was recognised as the world's greenest capital in 2013 under then chief minister Sheila Dikshit, when its forest cover had gone up by 22 per cent and the local transport system was completely shifted to green fuel CNG, prompting the UN to take note of it.

"The BJP and Aam Aadmi Party are only interested in scoring political points and one-upmanship. We saw the sheer blame game on pollution last year. We have been witnessing how both parties indulge in hollow rhetoric without concrete action against air pollution," said Singhvi.

"It is because of this mis-governance that people of Delhi are suffering. It is because of this that Delhi, which was rated as the greenest capital in 2013, is the most polluted mega city in just five years," he said.

The Congress leader pointed out that the people of Delhi had lost all hope in AAP or BJP as they were only interested in short-term piecemeal measures which they could advertise and earn cheap political brownie points, instead of taking concrete long-term effective measures to counter the dreaded pollution season.

The Congress leader said the sparring between the Modi government at the Centre and the AAP government in Delhi and their lack of political will to fight the 'the great smog of India' was squarely responsible for the health hazard being faced by the residents of the NCR.

Giving a political twist to the role of stubble burning contributing to high pollution in Delhi, the Congress leader claimed that while Congress-ruled Punjab had reduced it by 72 per cent, BJP-ruled Haryana and AAP-ruled Delhi were witnessing more such activity.

The Congress leader said that even in BJP-ruled UP, several important cities were rated as the most polluted globally.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who creates much hype and hoopla over 'Swachh Bharat Mission', is absolutely silent on the fact that Varanasi, his constituency along with Delhi, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur are now amongst the most polluted cities in the world," said Singhvi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Delhi Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp