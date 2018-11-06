Home Cities Delhi

Delhi MLA Kapil Mishra's 'My PM, My Pride' to fight negative campaign against Modi

A tech-savvy and media friendly Mishra in the past has criticised Prime Minister Modi on numerous occasions and courted controversy by terming him an "ISI agent".

Published: 06th November 2018 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Kapil Mishra (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rebel AAP MLA and former minister in the Kejriwal government, Kapil Mishra, will launch a campaign "My PM, My Pride" to fight the "negative campaign" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media and the ground.

Mishra who had once termed Modi an "ISI agent" said his campaign was an act of "repentance" for his statements against Modi and the BJP while being under the influence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"I am an admirer of the prime minister and an MLA of AAP," he told reporters at a press conference.

A tech-savvy and media friendly Mishra in the past has criticised Prime Minister Modi on numerous occasions and courted controversy by terming him an "ISI agent" after the Pathankot terror attack in 2016.

"This thing has already been regretted by me in an interview on the NaMo app," he said, claiming that he believed the absence of any major terror attack on Indian cities in the Modi government's four years in power spoke volumes about the the prime minister's performance.

The MLA, whose mother is a senior Delhi BJP leader as well as a former mayor of East Delhi, has grown closer with the party's leaders after he was sidelined in the AAP following his serious allegations of corruption against Kejriwal and minister Satyendar Jain.

"The campaign will a reply to those who are waging a negative campaign against Modi. It will also unite such people who have fallen out with the AAP, but still want to work for the nation," said Mishra who is the MLA from the Karwal Nagar Assembly constituency in East Delhi.

The campaign will be launched near India Gate on November 11.

"It will be currently focused in 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi and later expanded across the country," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kapil Mishra Delhi MLA AAP PM Modi My PM My Pride

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp