Delhi smog blanket

Visibility on the roads of Delhi, were considerably low and is expected to get worse at night.

Published: 06th November 2018 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi smog

Commuters drive through a heavy haze in New Delhi Monday November 05 2018. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi woke up enveloped in a thick blanket of smog on Monday morning amid warnings by weather officials of falling air quality in the national capital before Diwali and in the days to come.

According to the government-run System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) Air Quality Index in the evening was 449 pushing the quality of air to 'severe' category as per the Environment and Pollution (Prevention) and Control Authority (EPCA).

Environment experts have warned against any strenuous physical activity early in the morning as stubble-burning and other sources of air pollution sharply increased the PM2.5 concentration in the air.

Environment & Forests Minister Imran Hussain also held a review meeting all stakeholders on the preparedness to handle such a situation even as the Public Works Department and municipal bodies have started spraying water on trees along the roads.

