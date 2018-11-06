Home Cities Delhi

Manoj Tiwari files complaint against AAP MLA Amanatullah, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Khan was caught on camera shoving Tiwari during the inauguration ceremony of the Signature Bridge here on November 4.

Published: 06th November 2018 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Tiwari has been at the receiving end of people's anger on social media and other fora and been severely castigated for his public behaviour in the March and August incidents.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday wrote to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North East Delhi and filed a complaint against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and unknown persons.

In a video footage of the incident, Tiwari can be seen standing at the edge of an elevated platform before a number of police officers and AAP workers when Khan, an MLA from Okhla, pushed the BJP Delhi chief, nearly causing him to fall.

On Sunday, Tiwari had claimed that the entire incident took place in front of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, adding that he is going to file an FIR over the incident. He had alleged that he was stopped by the police and AAP supporters from attending the event.

Following the incident, Tiwari, a Member of Parliament (MP) from North East Delhi, had said that the police officers who prevented him from attending the event have been identified, threatening to "teach all of them a lesson" within four days.

The bridge was inaugurated on November 4 and was opened for public use the following day. It was inaugurated by the Delhi Chief Minister.

Announced in 2004, the 575-metre bridge over the River Yamuna aims to reduce travel time and traffic congestion between the north-eastern and northern parts of the national capital, and will be the first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge in India. (ANI)

