Home Cities Delhi

Survey warns of massive traffic jams due to opening of Signature Bridge in New Delhi

The survey has found that the volume of traffic will increase significantly on the main Wazirabad Road leading towards the Bhopura border, causing congestion.

Published: 07th November 2018 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of the iconic Signature Bridge over the Yamuna River in New Delhi Friday November 02 2018. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A joint survey by multiple agencies has predicted a manifold increase in traffic on the Wazirabad Road after the opening of the Signature Bridge for public use.

The survey has found that the volume of traffic will increase significantly on the main Wazirabad Road leading towards the Bhopura border, causing congestion, Arun Kampani, Joint Commissioner (Traffic) of Delhi Police, said.

"It was seen during the survey that there were back-to-back U-turns at B-Block Yamuna Vihar on the main Wazirabad Road, which will become a bottleneck due to increase in the volume of traffic, coupled with less road width, causing congestion," Kampani said in a statement.

In view of this, it is suggested that the width of the central verge near back-to-back U-turns be decreased so that traffic movement is smooth at this point, he said.

A spot inspection of the Wazirabad Road was carried out by the Traffic Police, the Central Road Research Institute and PWD officials on Monday.

"It was decided that width of carriageway going towards Gokalpur should be increased by about 6.5 metres and the carriageway going towards Khajuri Chowk should be increased by about 2.5 metres near back-to-back U-turns," he said.

This engineering intervention will provide more road space for commuters going towards the Signature bridge, Kampani added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Signature Bridge New Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp