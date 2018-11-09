Youth stabbed to death in Delhi for refusing to take neighbour shopping

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his neighbour on Thursday after a scuffle broke out between the two when the victim refused to take the accused out for shopping on his motorcycle in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said.
The deceased, Dipak alias Balli, was a resident of the area and the accused, Yogesh, was arrested, they said.
"When police reached the spot, they learnt that Dipak was stabbed with a knife by his neighbour Yogesh. During investigation, police found that a minor scuffle broke out between Dipak and Yogesh on Wednesday night over a petty issue which was later settled,” deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Aslam Khan said.
However, at around 11.40am on Thursday, the accused allegedly attacked the victim and stabbed him in the chest with a knife and fled from the spot, the officer said.
According to police, Dipak refused to take Yogesh for shopping since it was Diwali and he wanted to spend quality time with his family following which a scuffle broke out between the two. However, the issue was sorted later. But the accused wanted to take revenge and was waiting for an opportunity.
Dipak was rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, the officer said. A case was registered in the matter, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.
