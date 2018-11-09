Home Cities Delhi

Youth stabbed to death in Delhi for refusing to take neighbour shopping

The deceased, Dipak alias Balli, was a resident of the area and the accused, Yogesh, was arrested, they said.

Published: 09th November 2018 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his neighbour on Thursday after a scuffle broke out between the two when the victim refused to take the accused out for shopping on his motorcycle in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said.

The deceased, Dipak alias Balli, was a resident of the area and the accused, Yogesh, was arrested, they said.

"When police reached the spot, they learnt that Dipak was stabbed with a knife by his neighbour Yogesh. During investigation, police found that a minor scuffle broke out between Dipak and Yogesh on Wednesday night over a petty issue which was later settled,” deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Aslam Khan said.

However, at around 11.40am on Thursday, the accused allegedly attacked the victim and stabbed him in the chest with a knife and fled from the spot, the officer said.

According to police, Dipak refused to take Yogesh for shopping since it was Diwali and he wanted to spend quality time with his family following which a scuffle broke out between the two. However, the issue was sorted later. But the accused wanted to take revenge and was waiting for an opportunity.

Dipak was rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, the officer said. A case was registered in the matter, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
stabbing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp