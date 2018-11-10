Home Cities Delhi

Delhi to host festival celebrating Urdu heritage and culture

To be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the six-day festival will be held at Central Park, Connaught Place.

Published: 10th November 2018 03:56 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Saturday announced "Jashn-e-Virasat-e-Urdu", a festival to celebrate Urdu culture and its heritage.

While promoting and preserving the collective social and cultural heritage of the national capital, the festival aims to "keep the language alive and ensure its growth through larger participation".



Sisodia in a statement said that event this year will be a"bigger and better" given to the public's response to the Urdu Heritage Festiva's last edition.

"Urdu is an integral part of Delhi's cultural and literary history. It is an important marker of Delhi's composite culture. This celebration of Urdu will bring together all the lovers of Urdu who can enjoy the use of the language in varied forms," Sisodia said.

The festival will witness a diverse range of artistes and artforms practising Urdu including traditional forms like Chaar Bait - a rare traditional style of singing in Urdu, Dastangoi and Kissagoi.

Famous Bollywood singers like Suresh Wadekar and Javed Ali will also perform during the event.

Delhi's culturally-rich heritage from the walled city will also be showcased at the festival with various arts and crafts including composite calligraphy styles. The Urdu festival will come to a close on November 15.

  • Juhee bhatnagar
    It was a heavenly experience in February this year I went with my husband I will try to have that experience again aaameeeen
    19 days ago reply
