NRI businessman dies after accidentally falling from Delhi hotel's terrace

The terrace garden is located two levels above the lobby and police said it did not have a boundary wall or grill.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 48-year-old NRI businessman died after he accidentally fell from the terrace of Taj Mansingh hotel in Lutyens' Delhi, police said Friday.

During investigation, police learnt that Narrender A Mangalam, a resident of Maryland in the US, was inebriated and had gone to relieve himself on the terrace garden.

Mangalam probably lost balance and fell down, police said.

He had checked into the hotel around 2.30 am on November 7 and was to check out on November 8, they said.

His body was found around 11.45 pm on November 7.

The terrace garden is located two levels above the lobby and police said it did not have a boundary wall or grill.

Police recovered liquor bottles from his room.

They have ruled out any foul play.

The mother of the deceased, who lives in Bengaluru, has arrived in Delhi.

His family in the US is likely to arrive here Saturday morning.

In a statement, the hotel extended condolences to the victim's family.

"There has been an unfortunate incident and we extend our deep condolences to the family.

We are cooperating with the authorities and extending our full support," a statement from the Indian Hotel Company Limited, which manages the hotel, said.

