Signature Bridge ruckus: AAP alleges FIR against Kejriwal, Delhi police deny

Two cross-FIRs were registered against the party workers of BJP as well as AAP after police received complaints from one B N Jha and one Taukir.

Published: 10th November 2018 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of the iconic Signature Bridge. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged discrimination on the part of Delhi police in filing FIRs against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal but not Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, in connection with the ruckus at the inauguration of Signature Bridge.

The Delhi police, however, denied the allegation stating "Three FIRs were lodged in connection with the incidents of violence during the inauguration of the Signature Bridge on November 4 and the investigation in the cases are underway with the crime branch."

Two cross-FIRs were registered against the party workers of BJP as well as AAP after police received complaints from one B N Jha and one Taukir. The third FIR was filed against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan after police received a complaint from Tiwari, according to the police.

The allegation was made in a press conference addressed by party leaders Raghav Chadha and Atishi Marlena. Manoj Tiwari and his supporters allegedly got into a scuffle with AAP members and police at the inaugural event of the bridge. The BJP leader had gone to the event to stage a protest for allegedly not being invited despite being an MP of the area.

After the event, Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain issue direction to lodge a complaint against Tiwari and his associates. AAP MP Sanjay Singh also wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik asking why Tiwari had not been booked after the incident.

"The whole country saw the pictures (of the scuffle happened at the Signature Bridge) through media coverage. Despite it, FIR was not registered against the Manoj Tiwari. Instead, it was filed against Arvind Kejriwal. This shows the mindset of the Delhi police which is clouded by BJP's fear," Chadha said.

"BJP's goons threw bottles at the CM while he was addressing. Is it a conspiracy by Arvind Kejriwal or conspired to attack Arvind Kejriwal? What was the Delhi police seeing standing there? Who would have been responsible if these bottles had acid or petrol bombs?" Marlena asked.

