Delhi-NCR witness 'very poor' air quality

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday witnessed 'very poor' air quality with the minimum temperature recorded at 12.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the Met office said.

"The sky will be clear with shallow fog in the early part of the day," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The air quality across the NCR was very poor, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 87 per cent. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Saturday's maximum temperature settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average.