‘Police targeting Kejriwal, not filing FIR against Tiwari’

Delhi Police said it is following the due procedure and the matter related to the ruckus on November 4 is being probed by the crime branch.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged discrimination by the Delhi Police in filing FIRs against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and sparing Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari in connection with the ruckus at the Signature Bridge inauguration.

The Delhi Police, however, denied the allegation."Three FIRs were lodged in connection with the incidents of violence during the inauguration of the Signature Bridge on November 4, and the investigation in the cases are underway with the crime branch," it said.

Two cross-FIRs were registered against BJP and AAP workers after the police received two complaints. The third FIR was filed against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan after a complaint from Tiwari, the police said.

"The country saw the pictures (of the scuffle) through media. Despite that FIR was not registered against Tiwari. Instead, it was filed against Kejriwal. This shows the mind-set of the Delhi Police, which is clouded by the BJP's fear," AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said at a Press conference. 

AAP leader Atishi Marlena was also present at the media briefing. "BJP's goons threw bottles at the Chief Minister. Is it a conspiracy by Arvind Kejriwal, or anyone conspired to attack him? What was the Delhi Police doing there? Who would have been responsible if these bottles had acid or petrol bombs?" Marlena asked. 

