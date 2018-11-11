Home Cities Delhi

Warn students against public property defacement: Delhi government to schools

Schools have been asked to warn students against defacing public property such as historical monuments, school buildings and flyovers.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has asked all schools in the national capital to take measures for prevention of defacement of public property and warn students against it.

"The schools are hereby directed to take all measures for prevention of defacement of public property and also sensitise all students of the school in the morning assembly talks, through SMC members and PTM against defacing and harming public property such as school building, historical monuments, municipal properties and flyovers," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a communication to schools.

"Public money has been invested in all these properties and the same should be protected against any kind of defacement and destruction," it added.

The DoE further directed the schools that students must be informed that the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act, 2007 has been enacted and as per provision of this act Defacement of Public Property is a cognizable offence and punishment in such cases may be imprisonment or fine or both.

