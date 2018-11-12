Home Cities Delhi

Delhi-NCR witness severe air quality

The air-quality across the NCR remained "severe", according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Published: 12th November 2018 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

delhi pollution

Image used for representational purpose only. (File)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday witnessed "severe" air quality with the minimum temperature recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius, the season's average, the Met office said.

"The sky will be clear with mist in the early part of the day," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The air-quality across the NCR remained "severe", according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 90 per cent. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

Sunday's maximum temperature settled at 31.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp