Tillu Tajpuria gang's sharp shooter arrested in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old alleged sharp shooter of the Tillu Tajpuria gang was arrested from Northwest Delhi's Pitampura area, police said Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Sonu Dhankar alias Vikki, a resident of Rohini, they added.

On Monday, police received information that Dhankar would be present at Pitampura on the day.

Later, a trap was laid near Pitampura Metro Station and Dhankar was apprehended, police said.

One .315 bore pistol and two live rounds were recovered from his possession.

He was wanted in two cases, including attempt to murder, in Delhi, they said.