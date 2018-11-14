Home Cities Delhi

JNU requests student activist not to address Nehru event near his statue

The letter written by the JNU registrar Pramod Kumar was addressed to JNU activist and NSUI's presidential candidate for JNUSU 2016 Sunny Dhiman.

Published: 14th November 2018 08:09 PM

JNU campus (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The administration of Jawaharlal Nehru University, on the birth anniversary of Nehru in a letter to a student activist "requested not to address" the programme titled 'Nehru -- Kya Sach Kya Jhoot' as its venue falls in the prohibited area that is in the vicinity of the Administration Block.

The letter written by the JNU registrar Pramod Kumar was addressed to JNU activist and NSUI's presidential candidate for JNUSU 2016 Sunny Dhiman, who was invited as the speaker to the programme with Assistant Professor History of DU Saurabh Bajpai as the chief guest, at JNU Freedom Square near Nehru Statue at the university, metres away from the Administration Block.

The administration objected to the holding of the programme citing that it is in violation of Academic Rules and Regulations and directive of Delhi High Court.

"All the forms of coercion such as gheraos, sit-ins or any variation of the same which disrupts normal academic and administrative functioning of the University are prohibited," the letter read.

"Hunger strike, dharnas and other peaceful and democratic forms of protest and group bargaining shall be conducted with restraint, i.e. at a distance of 100 metres away from the Administrative and Academic complexes," it added. The organisers of the event, however, claimed the administration for the first time objected while it has been organised every year since last three years.

The registrar could not be reached for a comment.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Nehru event in JNU

