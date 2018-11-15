79-year-old slice of Kerala in Delhi  

Nandalal By

Online Desk

DELHI: Many a time, walking through the K block in New Delhi’s Connaught Place, you might have come across the signboard of 'Kerala Club'- in retro design in both Malayalam and English. This club has been around since the pre-Independence era, even before Kerala was officially formed.

Kerala Club in Connaught Place.

Climb up the stairs and you can spot 'Kerala Club since 1939' written in golden colour. The door opens up to a hall filled with black and brown photo frames of well-known Malayalees bathed in vintage yellow lights.

The club, which has more than 500 members, has served as the meeting hub of Delhi Malayalees for the past several decades.

The New Indian Express interacted with P Radhakrishnan, the club secretary. "The name ‘Kerala Club’ itself was very unique at that time because Kerala was not formed then. It was Travancore, Cochin and Malabar,” says Radhakrishnan.

The idea of a Kerala Club was born in the house of KPS Menon, later India's first Foreign Secretary, in 1939 in Shimla. Later, VP Menon, the Political Reforms Commissioner to the last three Viceroys during British rule in India, was appointed as the first president of Kerala Club.

“A large number of educated, English-speaking Malayalee men began arriving in Delhi since the ’30s, down till the ’80s, to take up government positions. Their urge to connect with their culture and language was the reason of the club’s formation,” adds Radhakrishnan.

The exclusive picture gallery in the hall is a treat for the visitors. Photos of writers, artists, civil servants, politicians and many others who had played an important role in shaping today’s Kerala are given pride of place.

“Our picture gallery was set up to make younger generations know about the people who have contributed to the present-day culture, literature and social reforms of Kerala,” says Radhakrishnan.

The picture gallery of writers, artists, civil servants, politicians and many others who had played an important role in shaping today’s Kerala are given pride of place. ( Photo | Nandalal )

"Most of those in the photographs have played an important part in this club in one way or the other,” Radhakrishnan said. Pointing at a frame, he says, "This is OV Vijayan. It is here at Kerala club that he completed his famous book ‘Khasakkinte Ithihasam’. There used to be reading sessions where initially many criticised his writing. He made changes accordingly and finally published the bookmaking ‘Khasakkinte Ithihasam’ one of the great works in Malayalam literature.”

The club has some of the finest Malayalam books stacked up in a glass shelf contributed by eminent Malayalees who lived in Delhi such as KPS Menon, VP Menon and John Mathai.

Holding a copy of ‘khasakkinte ithihasam’, Radhakrishnan said, “We used to run a library here, but later closed that down as there were very less takers. Many of the books are crumbling and we are planning to make them readable again by chemically treating them."

Next to the gallery is a mini auditorium that can easily accommodate 100 people. “The auditorium was built some years ago in memory of former club president Justice Subramanium Poti. The auditorium was inspired by the design of Akshara Theatre,” he says.

Be it Onam or Vishu, celebrations at Kerala club are grand. With a smile, Radhakrishnan explains, “Onam is the most important festival for us as on an Onam day, we decided to form a club for Malayalee communities in Delhi.

Apart from festivals, a discussion on literary, social, economic and contemporary issues - ‘Sahithee Sakyam' - is a notable activity that takes place on Fridays at the club.

“This platform is something which we are very proud of and it has also initiated several new trends in Malayalam literature. Kakkanandan, OV Vijayan, M Mukundan, MP Narayana Pillai and others had admitted the fact that this forum inspired their creativity,” he says.

Once upon a time, the concept of Kerala club was very unique but today there are hundreds of Malayalee clubs in and around Delhi. Even then the legacy of 'Kerala Club' will stand tall.