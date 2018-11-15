Home Cities Delhi

Fashion designer, domestic help killed over unpaid dues in Vasant Kunj Enclave, three held

The accused looted jewellery and ransacked the house after killing the two, police said, estimating that the incident took place between 10 pm and 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

Published: 15th November 2018 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 05:37 AM

Police at the murdered model Mala Lakhani's house in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

NEW DELHI:  In a shocking case of double murder in south Delhi’s tony Vasant Kunj Enclave, a 53-year-old fashion designer and her domestic help were allegedly killed by her tailor and two others in her house, the police said on Thursday. The accused first fled but on second thoughts walked into the Vasant Kunj (south) police station in the wee hours and broke the news of their crime, the police said.

When the stunned police reached the house of Mala Lakhani to verify the claim, they found both bodies lying in a pool of blood. Lakhani had a boutique called Tulsi Creations in Green Park. Rahul Anwar (24), the master tailor at her workshop at home, decided to kill Lakhani as he was allegedly not paid full wages on time, the police claimed. His cousin Rahmat (24) and friend Wasim (25) assisted him in the crime.

“The three walked into the police station at 3 am and reported their crime,” said Devender Arya, DCP southwest. In a statement to the police, Anwar said he called up Lakhani around 11 pm on the pretext of showing some designs. He later stabbed her with the help of Rehmat and Wasim. As domestic help Bahadur intervened, they stabbed him as well.

After the murders, the assailants searched the house for valuables and stole jewellery. Hours later, they had a change of heart as they feared their families could be harassed, the police claimed.

Unpaid wages the motive? 
Anwar claimed Lakhani (pic) had not paid wages for a couple of months, which was why he decided to murder her

 

Delhi model murder Maya Lakhani fashion designer

