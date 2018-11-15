Nigerian student killed in road accident in Greater Noida
Emanuel, who was staying in Greater Noida and studying at a private university, died in the accident near the Grand Venice Mall close to Pari Chowk late Wednesday night, a police officer said.
Published: 15th November 2018 11:00 PM | Last Updated: 15th November 2018 11:00 PM | A+A A-
NOIDA: A 33-year-old Nigerian student was killed when an unidentified vehicle rammed into his scooter in Greater Noida, police said Thursday.
Emanuel, who was staying in Greater Noida and studying at a private university, died in the accident near the Grand Venice Mall close to Pari Chowk late Wednesday night, a police officer said.
"He had gone to drop his brother somewhere. The incident took place when he was returning in the night on his scooter," a police official said.
A case has been registered and the body sent for post-mortem, said Nishank Sharma, circle officer, Greater Noida 1.
The Nigerian Embassy had been informed about the incident and a probe was underway to identify the culprits, officials said.