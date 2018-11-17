Carnatic singer TM Krishna enthrals Delhiites; Manish Sisodia calls huge turnout 'political statement'

Home Cities Delhi

The AAP-led Delhi government had on Thursday stepped in to organise a performance by Krishna, who has often found himself in the cross-hairs of controversy over his outspoken views.

Published: 17th November 2018 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 01:21 AM

NEW DELHI: Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna Saturday enthralled Delhiites at the Garden of Five Senses here, with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia calling the huge turnout a "political statement to save the country's diversity".

Krishna, whose concert in the city was scrapped by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), performed here on an invitation of the AAP government.

"Awesome performance by @tmkrishna and amazing response by people of Delhi. Superb! Thanks Delhi! For being here. It's not only about music.Your presence here is a political statement to save the diversity of the country," Sisodia posted on Twitter.

The veteran vocalist's November 17 concert organised by the AAI was allegedly cancelled following a troll campaign against the Magsaysay award winner, who was called an "urban Naxal" and "converted bigot" among other epithets.

The AAP-led Delhi government had on Thursday stepped in to organise a performance by Krishna, who has often found himself in the cross-hairs of controversy over his outspoken views.

On the cancellation of Krishna's concert by the AAI, the AAP said in a statement, "This is an attack on people who exercise their right to freedom of speech to voice their opinion against the government. This is textbook fascism in force."

 

"AAP was born with the help of activists and we value freedom of expression highly. We will not allow fascist forces to dictate what anyone can think or speak in this country," it said.

"Freedom of speech and expression is under severe threat under the Modi government. It is not shy to use government machinery to intimate critics. They encourage abusers to attack people on social media who dare to speak against the government, creating an atmosphere of fear and hostility," the statement added.

The ruling party in Delhi added that BJP's student's wing, ABVP had recently got renowned scholar Ramachandra Guha's address cancelled in Gujarat.

"These are clear indications that this (central)government does not want to allow any form of diversity or dissent. It says 'whoever won't fall in line will have to face consequences'," the AAP said.

