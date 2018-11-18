Home Cities Delhi

Woman in Delhi allegedly kills daughter, injures son by slitting their throats before attempting suicide

They said the woman's family has alleged that her in-laws might have hatched a plan to kill their daughter and her children.

Published: 18th November 2018 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 12:10 AM

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A woman allegedly slit throats of her two children and attempted suicide apparently over an "unhappy marriage" in south Delhi's Hauz Rani area on Saturday, police said.

Police were informed about the incident at around 10.50 am, they said.

Mohsina (30), along with her two children was rushed to a hospital by her family and neighbours where her three-year-old daughter died.

The woman and her one-and-a-half-year-old son was in critical condition.

According to police, the woman had an argument with her husband on Friday night about him coming home late and drunk, following which he went to his parents' home in an opposite building.

He stayed there while his mother came to Mohsina's house, they added.

In the morning, Mohsina's mother-in-law came back to her house leaving her with the children, police said, adding it is suspected that it was during this time that Mohsina allegedly attacked her children and also tried to kill herself.

Police said they are probing all angles in the case and have not ruled out the fact that the woman and her children might have been attacked by someone.

They said the woman's family has alleged that her in-laws might have hatched a plan to kill their daughter and her children.

Mohsina's father is an assistant sub-inspector with the Delhi Police and is posted at the Saket Court Complex while her husband sells holiday packages at a mall in Saket.

Her family claimed that she was in an unhappy marriage and the incident was triggered due to it.

They claimed that Mohsina had got married around four-five years ago and her in-laws would harass her for dowry.

They claimed that they had given a car to her in-laws but they had been demanding a flat.

Around three months ago, Mohsina had left her home and returned to her parents but her husband's brother, who is a lawyer, intervened in the matter and sorted the issues between the couple and the families, her family told police.

They accused her in-laws of attacking Mohsina and her children.

Her in-laws claimed that she would often get upset when her husband returned home late and the couple had fights over it earlier.

The spot was inspected by a crime team and forensic experts.

Police said Mohsina is critical and has not been declared fit for making statement.

"Till the time she is declared fit for statement, it is difficult to say that she attacked the children and then attempted to kill herself. We have spoken to Mohsina's family and her in-laws and further probe into the incident is underway," a senior police officer said.

Delhi crime suicide

