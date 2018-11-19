An honour that celebrates Sarod veteran, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s virtuosity

Ayesha Singh By

If Haafiz Ali Khan was alive today, he would have jumped with joy at the way his son Ustad Amjad Ali Khan has taken forward the illustrious Bangash lineage forward, deeply rooted in the Senia Bangash School of music. Through his career as a prolific sarod player, he has been a recipient of several coveted awards but he doesn’t take even one for granted. As he received his latest one—Sumitra Charat Ram

Award for Life Time Achievement (2018), he felt pride in the sixth generation of musical inheritance that he belongs to, bestowed upon him by his celebrated lineage. The award only reenforces his resolve to carry forward classical musical tradition as far, and as much as possible.

He was honoured with the same on November 17, at the Kamani Auditorium. “He is a living legend who has taken his art to every nook and corner of the world in the last fifty years, winning a large following for himself and for Indian classical music. He is equally respected by the pundits of music as he is popular with the youth and the lay audiences in India,” says Shobha Deepak Singh, Director and Vice Chairperson, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra.

For Singh, the musician has been a guru, brother and fellow traveller in her journey in the world of performing arts. She personally feels thankful for being able to witness the giving away of this award to him.

The first recipient of this award was dancer Pt. Birju Maharaj in 2011, following which it has been given to Smt. Kishori Amonkar, Shri Mayadhar Raut, Smt. Kumudini Lakhia, Pandit Jasraj, Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia and Girija Devi.

Named after Sumitra Charat Ram was conferred the honour of Padma Shree in 1966 for her contribution towards the promotion of classical Indian arts and culture, the Kendra management gives away the award to those artistes who have uplifted the position of Indian classical dance and music with their commitment to the forms.

Khan was born with a ear for music, he believes, There was never a time when he formally started learning. He has been consumed by music ever since he remembers. It was the same with his father who couldn’t think of a life outside music. Once Khan inherited the musical legacy from his father, it became the most enriching aspect of his life. In it, he found his blessings. The easiest way to find happiness is to be absorbed by music, he believes.

He gets all his strength from the people who lovingly come to watch him. It’s as though he connects to their soul immediately and communicates his entire gamut of emotions seamlessly.