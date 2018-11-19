An ode to humanity from the heart of rural India

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

We rush through our lives leaving behind the very purpose of living the moment fully. Unfortunately, this has become the norm rather than the an exception. What’s worse, this is exactly what we’re teaching the next generation too, believes Portuguese artist Miguel Barros. For his sake, he has found a piece of peace in India. The country makes him happy. His upcoming exhibition called India in my Dreams, too, is an ode to the this place that he fondly calls home.

Miguel Barros

The story of how Barros came to India 30 years back is an interesting one. He laughingly calls it ‘a path chosen by God’ as it was completely out of the blue. “I had bought a travel package for Morocco but when I reached Marrakesh, it wasn’t what the company had promised. I had planned to sue the company but they offered me a trip anywhere else in the world. I choose India because I had never been here and thought this would be my first and last visit,” recalls Barros.

India and life here provided him a new perspective on life. He was moved by the compassion people fostered, driven by an aim to serve humanity, especially in this world where people had become so consumed by technology and scientific advancements,” he says.

Things changed for Barros the minute he laned. He never forgets the look he received from people around him, all so warm and gentle. They were inclined to help the underserved. This unplanned trip turned into regular visits with him spending long periods on in India. As a result of which, the East has become a recurrent subject in his paintings.

Off late, he has worked on an entire series of artworks inspired by India. He says it was the longing to be back in India that really made him take to the canvas. “In the beginning of this year, Though I have been to many places, it’s in India that I feel so much at peace. So, I replaced this longing by painting the India of my dreams.”

One might say that the artist’s idea of India is unrealistic but he feels that it is about obtaining the positive energy even in the worst moments. “Life is not always pink, neighter here nor in first world countries. It is about being optimistic and keeping hope alive even in the moments of suffering,” he says.

Barros’ collection, that he presented at India International Centre in the presence of its Director Naresh Verma, is either dominated by portraits of rural women or their silhouettes. “Everything that is set on our tables, comes directly from the rural areas. Unfortunately, we seem to have forgotten their value. As a painter, it is my way of giving them their deserved space.”

Initially, his interaction with the people in rural India was limited due to the language barrier. However, with the help of art, they have been able to understand each other better. “Rural India lives a simple, hard life, something city people living in comfortable environments don’t pay heed to. We’ve become selfish in nature. Yet, they have kept the pureness in their heart alive. I strongly believe that rural people are the soul of the country,” says Barros.

For him, the use of pure colours is his way of representing their innocence. The basic colours have been borrowed from India. It’s through these hues he remembers it when away. The colours are bold as they represent the hard life of the rural people, he says.

At a time when we are busy fighting the farmers, Barros’ art work is definitely a hope that we can cling to. What lies ahead is the willingness of the youth to look for the positive energy that Barros found .

Till November 20, from 11 am to 7 pm, at the Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe.