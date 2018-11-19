Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University files police complaint in ABVP's Ankit Baisoya fake degree case

Speaking at the 95th convocation of the varsity, DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi had said the university has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

Delhi University

Delhi University (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi University filed a police complaint Monday in connection with the alleged fake degree submitted by ABVP's Ankit Baisoya, who recently resigned as the DUSU president a day after his admission was cancelled by the varsity.

"We have been able to make the process of admission transparent by the distinctive efforts of those who are at the helm of affairs. Although some cases of malpractices have come to our notice, we have the process of accountability in place and a strong resolve to take corrective measures and we would not like any delinquent in the admission process to go scot-free," Tyagi said.

According to a senior police officer, a complaint was received from the varsity authorities on Monday and an FIR is likely to be registered soon.

According to the complaint filed by KTS Sarao, head of the department of Buddhist Studies, Baisoya had appeared in the entrance examination conducted nationally by the varsity for admission in the master's course.

"After qualifying this examination, Baisoya took admission in MA Buddhist Studies, Part I, and submitted six mark sheets of six semesters of Bachelor of Arts degree from Thiruvalluvar University.

The basic quali?cation for admission to MA (Buddhist Studies) is a Bachelor's degree from any recognised university," Sarao said in the complaint.

In a written response to a request from the undersigned for verification of these mark sheets, the controller of examinations of Thiruvalluvar University has written that each of these mark sheets submitted by Baisoya is not genuine. It is a fake certificate", the complaint said.

"On the basis of verification report received from Controller of Examinations Thiruvalluvar University, admission of Baisoya was cancelled on November 14, Sarao said.

Baisoya, who was elected the DUSU president in September, resigned from his post last Thursday after the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad reportedly asked him to do so.

He has also been suspended from the students' outfit till an inquiry is complete into the allegations.

While the ABVP said the decision was taken to maintain the "genuineness" of the DUSU, the move drew criticism from the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India and Left-backed All India Students' Association, which claimed it was done under pressure ahead of the Delhi High Court hearing on November 20.

In a Facebook post, Baisoya said he was resigning from the post of DUSU president because he respected the mandate of the Delhi University students, who voted for him.

NSUI leader Sunny Chillar has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking to set aside Baisoya's election, alleging that according to news reports the registrar of Thiruvalluvar University "unambiguously and unequivocally" declared Baisoya's certificate to be "fake and forged".

